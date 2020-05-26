Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)?

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. CLSA was of a view that TSM is Buy in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that TSM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $49.61 while ending the day at $49.80. During the trading session, a total of 12.35 million shares were traded which represents a -17.06% decline from the average session volume which is 10.55 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $50.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited currently has a market cap of $257.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TSM 52-week low price stands at $37.18 while its 52-week high price is $60.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited generated 14.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated ESTC as Reiterated on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that ESTC could down by -7.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.18% to reach $77.92/share. It started the day trading at $84.97 and traded between $77.5301 and $83.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTC’s 50-day SMA is 59.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.21. The stock has a high of $104.10 for the year while the low is $39.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.17%, as 6.54M TSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.93% of Elastic N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ESTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,384,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,286,806 shares of ESTC, with a total valuation of $467,375,737. Sylebra Capital Ltd. meanwhile bought more ESTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $370,959,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its Elastic N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,019,843 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Elastic N.V. which are valued at $257,832,730. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… decreased its Elastic N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,311,462 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,626,485 shares and is now valued at $232,602,748. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of Elastic N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.