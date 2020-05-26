Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)?

The shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinterest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2020, to Neutral the PINS stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $18. Loop Capital was of a view that PINS is Buy in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Citigroup thinks that PINS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.13 while ending the day at $18.60. During the trading session, a total of 7.81 million shares were traded which represents a 42.43% incline from the average session volume which is 13.57 million shares. PINS had ended its last session trading at $18.69. Pinterest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.60 PINS 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $36.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pinterest Inc. generated 740.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -948.0%. Pinterest Inc. has the potential to record -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Needham also rated CYRX as Resumed on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that CYRX could down by -0.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.12% to reach $22.63/share. It started the day trading at $22.79 and traded between $20.86 and $22.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CYRX’s 50-day SMA is 18.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.54. The stock has a high of $26.61 for the year while the low is $12.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.30%, as 8.10M PINS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.57% of Cryoport Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fred Alger Management LLC bought more CYRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fred Alger Management LLC purchasing 60,405 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,724,983 shares of CYRX, with a total valuation of $89,018,680. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CYRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,309,987 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Cryoport Inc. shares by 4.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,234,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -114,268 shares of Cryoport Inc. which are valued at $42,100,618. In the same vein, Chevy Chase Trust Co. decreased its Cryoport Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 565,041 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,895,151 shares and is now valued at $35,704,645. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Cryoport Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.