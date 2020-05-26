Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)?

The shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2015. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinedigm Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley & Co. advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2014, to Buy the CIDM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2013. That day the B. Riley & Co. set price target on the stock to $3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 238.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.84 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.85 million shares were traded which represents a -169.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. CIDM had ended its last session trading at $1.00. CIDM 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.63.

The Cinedigm Corp. generated 14.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -240.0%.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. It started the day trading at $7.94 and traded between $6.8499 and $7.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MBOT’s 50-day SMA is 6.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.89. The stock has a high of $20.15 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 76953.48 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 58.41%, as 121,902 CIDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 364.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 64.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MBOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 384.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 177,775 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 223,952 shares of MBOT, with a total valuation of $1,634,850. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MBOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,539,928 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Microbot Medical Inc. shares by 39.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 114,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -73,862 shares of Microbot Medical Inc. which are valued at $838,865. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its Microbot Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,598 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 59,598 shares and is now valued at $435,065. Following these latest developments, around 8.29% of Microbot Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.