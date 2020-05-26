Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR), Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)?

The shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caesars Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Neutral the CZR stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $13. UBS was of a view that CZR is Neutral in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Bernstein thinks that CZR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 245.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.18.

The shares of the company added by 0.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.89 while ending the day at $11.11. During the trading session, a total of 8.47 million shares were traded which represents a 63.96% incline from the average session volume which is 23.5 million shares. CZR had ended its last session trading at $11.01. Caesars Entertainment Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CZR 52-week low price stands at $3.22 while its 52-week high price is $14.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caesars Entertainment Corporation generated 2.8 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.33%. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is now rated as Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated BOX as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that BOX could down by -7.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.71% to reach $17.75/share. It started the day trading at $19.33 and traded between $18.15 and $19.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOX’s 50-day SMA is 15.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.84. The stock has a high of $19.94 for the year while the low is $8.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.94%, as 7.62M CZR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.23% of Box Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BOX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -840,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,568,433 shares of BOX, with a total valuation of $251,274,509. Starboard Value LP meanwhile bought more BOX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,427,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Box Inc. shares by 3.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,073,905 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 353,558 shares of Box Inc. which are valued at $162,592,827. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP increased its Box Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,390,223 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,209,314 shares and is now valued at $116,358,328. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Box Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.