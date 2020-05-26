Is It Crazy To Buy Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) And Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.77.

The shares of the company added by 27.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.03 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -251.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $1.02. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $2.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 12.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. Morgan Stanley also rated ABMD as Downgrade on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $165 suggesting that ABMD could down by -0.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $196.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.01% to reach $204.40/share. It started the day trading at $207.215 and traded between $196.03 and $206.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABMD’s 50-day SMA is 165.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 177.88. The stock has a high of $285.77 for the year while the low is $119.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.14%, as 3.00M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.80% of Abiomed Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.58, while the P/B ratio is 8.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 680.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ABMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -31,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,677,608 shares of ABMD, with a total valuation of $894,592,530. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more ABMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $559,280,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Abiomed Inc. shares by 55.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,879,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,027,894 shares of Abiomed Inc. which are valued at $550,779,154. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Abiomed Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,499 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,726,380 shares and is now valued at $521,420,175. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Abiomed Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.