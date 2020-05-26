Is It Crazy To Buy Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) And Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

The shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redfin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the RDFN stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that RDFN is Buy in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that RDFN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.27.

The shares of the company added by 7.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.67 while ending the day at $29.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a 14.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. RDFN had ended its last session trading at $27.50. Redfin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 RDFN 52-week low price stands at $9.63 while its 52-week high price is $32.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Redfin Corporation generated 230.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.13%. Redfin Corporation has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $3.07 and traded between $2.83 and $2.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TK’s 50-day SMA is 3.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.04. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.34%, as 3.21M RDFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of Teekay Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -1,068,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,962,584 shares of TK, with a total valuation of $51,940,812. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,808,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Teekay Corporation shares by 7.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,401,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,010 shares of Teekay Corporation which are valued at $8,933,487. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Teekay Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,442 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,405,977 shares and is now valued at $5,230,234. Following these latest developments, around 41.70% of Teekay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.