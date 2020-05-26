Is It Crazy To Buy Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) And Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

The shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $200 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on May 22, 2020, to Buy the DECK stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $168. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on May 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 165. BTIG Research was of a view that DECK is Buy in its latest report on April 29, 2020. Wedbush thinks that DECK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 145.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $196.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.59.

The shares of the company added by 6.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $170.00 while ending the day at $179.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -116.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.5 million shares. DECK had ended its last session trading at $168.03. Deckers Outdoor Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 DECK 52-week low price stands at $78.70 while its 52-week high price is $203.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Deckers Outdoor Corporation generated 616.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $7.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 217.54%. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has the potential to record 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. ROTH Capital also rated NLS as Initiated on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that NLS could surge by 7.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.36% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.24 and traded between $5.76 and $6.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.55. The stock has a high of $6.85 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.74%, as 1.20M DECK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of Nautilus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 89.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 313.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC bought more NLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC purchasing 413,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,454,334 shares of NLS, with a total valuation of $15,928,628. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more NLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,400,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Nautilus Inc. shares by 59.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,119,338 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 419,360 shares of Nautilus Inc. which are valued at $7,264,504. In the same vein, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc… increased its Nautilus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,715 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 867,722 shares and is now valued at $5,631,516. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Nautilus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.