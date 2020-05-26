Is It Crazy To Buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) And Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BHR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.09.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.2501 while ending the day at $2.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a -130.08% decline from the average session volume which is 0.66 million shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $2.42. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $12.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.96%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16.50. JP Morgan also rated CADE as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that CADE could surge by 22.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $8.79/share. It started the day trading at $7.28 and traded between $6.63 and $6.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CADE’s 50-day SMA is 6.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.75. The stock has a high of $21.21 for the year while the low is $4.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.85%, as 7.07M BHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.81% of Cadence Bancorporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CADE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -9,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,398,166 shares of CADE, with a total valuation of $115,175,859. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CADE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,994,572 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by 10.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,891,652 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 727,650 shares of Cadence Bancorporation which are valued at $52,242,736. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Cadence Bancorporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 313,462 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,192,353 shares and is now valued at $47,613,377. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Cadence Bancorporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.