Is It Crazy To Buy Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) And Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

The shares of Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avid Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the AVID stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Sell rating by BWS Financial in its report released on March 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVID is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2019. BWS Financial thinks that AVID is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.485 while ending the day at $5.94. During the trading session, a total of 0.81 million shares were traded which represents a -33.99% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. AVID had ended its last session trading at $5.60. Avid Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $244.73 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 371.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 24.75, with a beta of 1.41. AVID 52-week low price stands at $4.67 while its 52-week high price is $10.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avid Technology Inc. generated 82.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.67%. Avid Technology Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is now rated as Underperform. Evercore ISI also rated NAT as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NAT could surge by 26.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.68% to reach $6.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.61 and traded between $4.41 and $4.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAT’s 50-day SMA is 4.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.59. The stock has a high of $9.00 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 365.44%, as 18.79M AVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.11% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -13,019 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,816,044 shares of NAT, with a total valuation of $41,032,585. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile bought more NAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,995,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,734,243 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,576 shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited which are valued at $16,460,143. In the same vein, Greylin Investment Management, In… decreased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,260,260 shares and is now valued at $13,606,765. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.