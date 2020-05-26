Is A Downturn Overdue? Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB), Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)?

The shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2015. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trinity Biotech plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Roth Capital in its report released on July 22, 2008, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Roth Capital was of a view that TRIB is Buy in its latest report on March 17, 2008. Roth Capital thinks that TRIB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 10, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.35.

The shares of the company added by 4.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -112.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.91 million shares. TRIB had ended its last session trading at $1.45. Trinity Biotech plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TRIB 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The Trinity Biotech plc generated 25.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. H.C. Wainwright also rated SNDX as Downgrade on May 22, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SNDX could surge by 20.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.95% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.50 and traded between $15.25 and $16.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNDX’s 50-day SMA is 13.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.67. The stock has a high of $21.97 for the year while the low is $5.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.41%, as 1.76M TRIB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.32% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 694.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 130.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more SNDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -44,061 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,999,629 shares of SNDX, with a total valuation of $53,993,322. Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… meanwhile bought more SNDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,180,076 worth of shares.

Similarly, BVF Partners LP increased its Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 21.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,139,784 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 375,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $38,516,112. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,271,655 shares and is now valued at $22,889,790. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.