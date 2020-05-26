Is A Downturn Overdue? Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)?

The shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Overweight the PACB stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $8. First Analysis Sec was of a view that PACB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 03, 2017. CL King thinks that PACB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.51 while ending the day at $3.52. During the trading session, a total of 0.89 million shares were traded which represents a 55.4% incline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. PACB had ended its last session trading at $3.72. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PACB 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $7.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. generated 68.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated GSX as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that GSX could surge by 31.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.48% to reach $43.65/share. It started the day trading at $30.28 and traded between $27.06 and $29.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSX’s 50-day SMA is 36.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.94. The stock has a high of $46.40 for the year while the low is $8.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.59%, as 23.04M PACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.89% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 161.58, while the P/B ratio is 29.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 104.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more GSX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 132,588 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,998,929 shares of GSX, with a total valuation of $276,877,631. Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… meanwhile bought more GSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,168,608 worth of shares.