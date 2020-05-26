Is A Downturn Overdue? NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX), Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)?

The shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Goldman was of a view that NEX is Buy in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NEX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a 74.36% incline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. NEX had ended its last session trading at $2.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 NEX 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $8.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. generated 489.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.458 and traded between $0.395 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6479 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9481. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.56%, as 8.32M NEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.48% of Ideanomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IDEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 86.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,916,042 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,123,442 shares of IDEX, with a total valuation of $2,482,312. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IDEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $867,696 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by 107.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 951,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 493,977 shares of Ideanomics Inc. which are valued at $572,923. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 423,234 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 795,057 shares and is now valued at $478,624. Following these latest developments, around 24.17% of Ideanomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.