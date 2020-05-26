Is A Downturn Overdue? Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)?

The shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bill.com Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Equal Weight the BILL stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $55. Needham was of a view that BILL is Buy in its latest report on January 06, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that BILL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $65.41 while ending the day at $66.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -75.43% decline from the average session volume which is 0.94 million shares. BILL had ended its last session trading at $70.67. Bill.com Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BILL 52-week low price stands at $23.61 while its 52-week high price is $97.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bill.com Holdings Inc. generated 228.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. BofA/Merrill also rated SBUX as Downgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $73 suggesting that SBUX could surge by 2.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $78.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.55% to reach $79.88/share. It started the day trading at $78.05 and traded between $76.52 and $77.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBUX’s 50-day SMA is 71.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.35. The stock has a high of $99.72 for the year while the low is $50.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.17%, as 18.90M BILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Starbucks Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,504,856 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 84,661,069 shares of SBUX, with a total valuation of $6,496,043,824. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SBUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,202,154,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Starbucks Corporation shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 51,443,782 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -657,896 shares of Starbucks Corporation which are valued at $3,947,281,393. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Starbucks Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 536,775 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,499,903 shares and is now valued at $2,416,987,557. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Starbucks Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.