Is A Downturn Overdue? Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)?

The shares of Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anaplan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Buy the PLAN stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that PLAN is Buy in its latest report on February 27, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that PLAN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.72.

The shares of the company added by 4.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.95 while ending the day at $51.06. During the trading session, a total of 5.22 million shares were traded which represents a -40.81% decline from the average session volume which is 3.71 million shares. PLAN had ended its last session trading at $48.95. Anaplan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PLAN 52-week low price stands at $26.04 while its 52-week high price is $63.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anaplan Inc. generated 309.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.83%. Anaplan Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.40% to reach $36.30/share. It started the day trading at $25.07 and traded between $24.12 and $24.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUK’s 50-day SMA is 24.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.14. The stock has a high of $39.10 for the year while the low is $15.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1053075.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.06%, as 747,052 PLAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Prudential plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 984.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC bought more PUK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC purchasing 48,640 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,463,160 shares of PUK, with a total valuation of $126,128,902. Managed Account Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more PUK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,620,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Prudential plc shares by 2.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,566,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,894 shares of Prudential plc which are valued at $44,257,308. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its Prudential plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,915 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,051,953 shares and is now valued at $29,728,192. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Prudential plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.