Expensive Market, What To Buy? Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK), Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the PK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Raymond James was of a view that PK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that PK is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.225 while ending the day at $9.39. During the trading session, a total of 10.6 million shares were traded which represents a -21.14% decline from the average session volume which is 8.75 million shares. PK had ended its last session trading at $9.87. PK 52-week low price stands at $3.99 while its 52-week high price is $30.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 1.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -237.5%. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.39% to reach $23.78/share. It started the day trading at $25.245 and traded between $23.07 and $24.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOG’s 50-day SMA is 19.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.15. The stock has a high of $40.89 for the year while the low is $14.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.98%, as 23.18M PK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.20% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.51, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,191 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,916,483 shares of HOG, with a total valuation of $369,286,824. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,029,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by 0.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,068,831 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,395 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. which are valued at $219,802,581. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 310,556 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,425,646 shares and is now valued at $205,761,852. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.