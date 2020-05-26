Expensive Market, What To Buy? Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $13 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the PLAY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $45. Raymond James was of a view that PLAY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that PLAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.37.

The shares of the company added by 4.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.41 while ending the day at $12.03. During the trading session, a total of 4.57 million shares were traded which represents a 7.92% incline from the average session volume which is 4.96 million shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $11.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $534.59 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.92, with a beta of 1.60. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $55.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 24.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.25%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.70% to reach $45.24/share. It started the day trading at $32.3011 and traded between $29.70 and $29.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WB’s 50-day SMA is 34.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.70. The stock has a high of $55.52 for the year while the low is $29.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.49%, as 11.32M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.94% of Weibo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.51% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,000,000 shares of WB, with a total valuation of $337,770,000. Schroder Investment Management (H… meanwhile bought more WB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $225,398,462 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its Weibo Corporation shares by 3.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,489,895 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -141,848 shares of Weibo Corporation which are valued at $130,975,759. In the same vein, Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its Weibo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 709,999 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,388,416 shares and is now valued at $127,167,252. Following these latest developments, around 7.53% of Weibo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.