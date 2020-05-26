Are American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta of 1.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.85, with weekly volatility at 4.92% and ATR at 0.78. The AAL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.25 and a $34.99 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.92% on 05/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.63 before closing at $9.70. Intraday shares traded counted 37.13 million, which was 44.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 66.59M. AAL’s previous close was $9.89 while the outstanding shares total 425.71M.

Investors have identified the Airlines company American Airlines Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AAL, the company has in raw cash 631.0 million on their books with 3.52 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7175000000 million total, with 19213000000 million as their total liabilities.

AAL were able to record -1.01 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 196.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -168.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, American Airlines Group Inc. recorded a total of 8.52 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -24.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -32.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.89 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 625.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 425.71M with the revenue now reading -5.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-2.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AAL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AAL attractive?

In related news, Director, EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 19.33, for a total value of 77,312. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CAHILL JOHN T now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 474,125. Also, Director, CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.14 per share, with a total market value of 628,378. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ALBAUGH JAMES F now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 314,070. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Airlines Group Inc.. 7 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AAL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.