Analysts Turn Mixed On Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Slack Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the WORK stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $25. Wells Fargo was of a view that WORK is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that WORK is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.56.

The shares of the company added by 0.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.07 while ending the day at $31.71. During the trading session, a total of 11.99 million shares were traded which represents a 22.08% incline from the average session volume which is 15.39 million shares. WORK had ended its last session trading at $31.64. Slack Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 WORK 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Slack Technologies Inc. generated 499.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Slack Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is now rated as Negative. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.65% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.6198 and traded between $19.12 and $21.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBX’s 50-day SMA is 16.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.85. The stock has a high of $34.30 for the year while the low is $12.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.82%, as 3.44M WORK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.76% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 600.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GBX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -172,963 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,668,973 shares of GBX, with a total valuation of $79,279,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,683,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by 1.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,727,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,183 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. which are valued at $46,317,569. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,323,794 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,323,794 shares and is now valued at $39,458,022. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.