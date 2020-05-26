Analysts Turn Mixed On SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

The shares of SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaChange International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2017. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on December 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that SEAC is Buy in its latest report on August 24, 2016. Lake Street thinks that SEAC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -27.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $1.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a -429.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. SEAC had ended its last session trading at $2.43. SeaChange International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 SEAC 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SeaChange International Inc. generated 9.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 272.73%. SeaChange International Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.65 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBRV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5730 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4740. The stock has a high of $2.77 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.86%, as 2.62M SEAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more NBRV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -28,508 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,103,392 shares of NBRV, with a total valuation of $3,344,659.

Similarly, Aisling Capital Management LP decreased its Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,910,287 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc which are valued at $1,046,837. In the same vein, ACATIS Investment Kapitalverwaltu… decreased its Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 583 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,401,465 shares and is now valued at $768,003. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.