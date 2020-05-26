Analysts Turn Mixed On Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autohome Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ATHM is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ATHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $587.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.01 while ending the day at $74.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.82 million shares were traded which represents a -38.2% decline from the average session volume which is 0.59 million shares. ATHM had ended its last session trading at $80.78. Autohome Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.46, with a beta of 1.13. Autohome Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 ATHM 52-week low price stands at $59.54 while its 52-week high price is $100.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autohome Inc. generated 285.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Autohome Inc. has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $5.40 and traded between $4.02 and $5.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 3.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.38. The stock has a high of $14.60 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.84%, as 3.41M ATHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.46% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5200.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 840.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 66.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.45% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 18.62% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.