Analysts Turn Mixed On Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

The shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $72 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2020, to Buy the AMAT stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on April 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. UBS was of a view that AMAT is Neutral in its latest report on March 27, 2020. Mizuho thinks that AMAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $53.72 while ending the day at $54.39. During the trading session, a total of 6.88 million shares were traded which represents a 37.38% incline from the average session volume which is 10.98 million shares. AMAT had ended its last session trading at $55.02. Applied Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $50.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AMAT 52-week low price stands at $36.64 while its 52-week high price is $69.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Materials Inc. generated 5.28 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.85%. Applied Materials Inc. has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) is now rated as Hold. Wells Fargo also rated A as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that A could down by -4.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $81.17/share. It started the day trading at $87.67 and traded between $84.20 and $84.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that A’s 50-day SMA is 75.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.95. The stock has a high of $90.64 for the year while the low is $61.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.39%, as 5.26M AMAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.07, while the P/B ratio is 5.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more A shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -817,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,806,382 shares of A, with a total valuation of $1,824,997,244. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more A shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,823,380,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Agilent Technologies Inc. shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,451,287 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 101,263 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,184,495,661. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Agilent Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,574,513 shares and is now valued at $1,040,622,167. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.