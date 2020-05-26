Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

The shares of Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Translate Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the TBIO stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 24, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on July 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Evercore ISI was of a view that TBIO is Outperform in its latest report on July 23, 2018. Citigroup thinks that TBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.42.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.7089 while ending the day at $20.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -9.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.59 million shares. TBIO had ended its last session trading at $18.98. Translate Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 TBIO 52-week low price stands at $6.80 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Translate Bio Inc. generated 98.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -137.5%. Translate Bio Inc. has the potential to record -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $7.845 and traded between $7.385 and $7.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGRE's 50-day SMA is 8.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.17. The stock has a high of $15.11 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 5.18M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Paramount Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PGRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -543,751 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,749,761 shares of PGRE, with a total valuation of $267,785,194. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile bought more PGRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,861,599 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by 2.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,780,822 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -321,093 shares of Paramount Group Inc. which are valued at $104,034,932. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Paramount Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 581,704 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,248,555 shares and is now valued at $69,948,556. Following these latest developments, around 14.90% of Paramount Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.