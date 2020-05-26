Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.23 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -173.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.2 million shares. WISA had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 WISA 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $29.40.

The Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. generated 0.3 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.62% to reach $4.44/share. It started the day trading at $3.115 and traded between $2.95 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOGO’s 50-day SMA is 3.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.42. The stock has a high of $5.80 for the year while the low is $3.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.59%, as 6.60M WISA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Sogou Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 957.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alberta Investment Management Cor… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,500,000 shares of SOGO, with a total valuation of $12,460,000.

Similarly, UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) … decreased its Sogou Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,939,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sogou Inc. which are valued at $10,464,645. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Sogou Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,394 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,164,410 shares and is now valued at $7,705,300. Following these latest developments, around 1.83% of Sogou Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.