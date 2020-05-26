Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

The shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $48 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Heron Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2019, to Buy the HRTX stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 05, 2018. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on March 19, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Needham was of a view that HRTX is Buy in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Leerink Partners thinks that HRTX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $39.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.07 while ending the day at $18.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -2.88% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. HRTX had ended its last session trading at $17.05. Heron Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 HRTX 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $26.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Heron Therapeutics Inc. generated 103.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.42 and traded between $0.385 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3971 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4694. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 90.67%, as 1.57M HRTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.62% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,081,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by 153.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,576,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 955,859 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $584,943. In the same vein, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… increased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,624 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,173,207 shares and is now valued at $435,260. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.