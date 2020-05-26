Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $210.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 245.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.55.

The shares of the company added by 21.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.24 million shares were traded which represents a -253.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. BLIN had ended its last session trading at $1.51. Bridgeline Digital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLIN 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The Bridgeline Digital Inc. generated 0.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.97%. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.77% to reach $42.53/share. It started the day trading at $56.155 and traded between $53.71 and $55.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZG’s 50-day SMA is 39.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.97. The stock has a high of $66.96 for the year while the low is $18.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.98%, as 3.35M BLIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Zillow Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.10% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,522,353 shares of ZG, with a total valuation of $675,843,250. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $222,789,086 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,530,678 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,905 shares of Zillow Group Inc. which are valued at $153,725,720. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 941,799 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,348,848 shares and is now valued at $145,808,842. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Zillow Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.