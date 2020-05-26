2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $52 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Momo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $40. Morgan Stanley was of a view that MOMO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Citigroup thinks that MOMO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $220.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.08 while ending the day at $19.14. During the trading session, a total of 6.76 million shares were traded which represents a -67.69% decline from the average session volume which is 4.03 million shares. MOMO had ended its last session trading at $21.11. Momo Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.02, with a beta of 1.82. Momo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 MOMO 52-week low price stands at $18.55 while its 52-week high price is $39.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Momo Inc. generated 375.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.59%. Momo Inc. has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. It started the day trading at $7.00 and traded between $5.95 and $6.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALT's 50-day SMA is 3.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.36. The stock has a high of $6.69 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.09%, as 1.63M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.65% of Altimmune Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 292.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 348.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ALT shares, increasing its portfolio by 255.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 443,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 617,007 shares of ALT, with a total valuation of $1,881,871. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,771,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winton Capital Management Ltd. decreased its Altimmune Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 94,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,741 shares of Altimmune Inc. which are valued at $287,121. Following these latest developments, around 13.00% of Altimmune Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.