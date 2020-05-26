2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Underweight the DNR stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Imperial Capital was of a view that DNR is Outperform in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Johnson Rice thinks that DNR is worth Accumulate rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.246 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 11.49 million shares were traded which represents a 49.6% incline from the average session volume which is 22.79 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.26. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $132.15 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.01, with a beta of 4.37. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $1.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 6.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.10% to reach $22.67/share. It started the day trading at $21.49 and traded between $18.42 and $20.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSE’s 50-day SMA is 18.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.53. The stock has a high of $50.14 for the year while the low is $14.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.91%, as 1.27M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Trinseo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 623.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.42% over the last six months.

This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,839,044 shares of TSE, with a total valuation of $160,308,450. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TSE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,355,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,285,445 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,000 shares of Trinseo S.A. which are valued at $46,737,350. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,298 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,021,981 shares and is now valued at $41,349,511. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Trinseo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.