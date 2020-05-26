2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Underperform the CLVS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Evercore ISI was of a view that CLVS is In-line in its latest report on November 19, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that CLVS is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 139.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.95 while ending the day at $7.01. During the trading session, a total of 9.04 million shares were traded which represents a -16.47% decline from the average session volume which is 7.76 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $7.53. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $17.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 163.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.34%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 15, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 38.03% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $3.00 and $4.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RENN’s 50-day SMA is 1.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.90. The stock has a high of $4.20 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 144585.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.58%, as 145,424 CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of Renren Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 119.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 126.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 182.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 88.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more RENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -28,369 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 163,884 shares of RENN, with a total valuation of $154,051. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,895 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 50.07% of Renren Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.