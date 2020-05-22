West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) jump over 0.32% in a week: Is WST Giving A Buy Signal?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.44% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $207.65 before closing at $211.02. Intraday shares traded counted 16.41 million, which was -2774.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 570.83K. WST’s previous close was $210.09 while the outstanding shares total 73.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 61.09, and a growth ratio of 6.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.09, with weekly volatility at 2.68% and ATR at 7.07. The WST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $113.04 and a $221.96 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WST, the company has in raw cash 335.3 million on their books with 9.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 977500000 million total, with 344400000 million as their total liabilities.

WST were able to record 25.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -103.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 57.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. recorded a total of 491.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 324.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 167.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 73.90M with the revenue now reading 1.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.82 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WST attractive?

In related news, Chief Digital & Trans Officer, Abraham Silji sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 204.50, for a total value of 204,500. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Digital & Trans Officer, Abraham Silji now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 200,000. Also, Sr. VP, GC & Corp. Sec., MILLER GEORGE LLOYD sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 189.38 per share, with a total market value of 341,837. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Digital & Trans Officer, Abraham Silji now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,328. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $181.75.