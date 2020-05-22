Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

The shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Properties of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Neutral the RPAI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that RPAI is Neutral in its latest report on June 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that RPAI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.74 while ending the day at $5.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a 17.47% incline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. RPAI had ended its last session trading at $4.85. RPAI 52-week low price stands at $2.87 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.7%. Retail Properties of America Inc. has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on December 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. It started the day trading at $10.25 and traded between $9.75 and $9.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLXN’s 50-day SMA is 8.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.15. The stock has a high of $22.98 for the year while the low is $5.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.11%, as 8.61M RPAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.40% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC sold more FLXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC selling -693,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,239,469 shares of FLXN, with a total valuation of $45,107,950. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FLXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,261,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,510,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $26,713,848. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 146,785 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,315,642 shares and is now valued at $24,638,431. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.