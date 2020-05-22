Two Stocks To Tuck Away: CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK), 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.23 while ending the day at $2.41. During the trading session, a total of 27.95 million shares were traded which represents a -1147.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. CLSK had ended its last session trading at $2.12. CLSK 52-week low price stands at $0.97 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CleanSpark Inc. generated 4.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. CleanSpark Inc. has the potential to record -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.80. Jefferies also rated VNET as Initiated on October 03, 2018, with its price target of $14.20 suggesting that VNET could surge by 31.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.70% to reach $21.46/share. It started the day trading at $15.46 and traded between $14.37 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 14.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.48. The stock has a high of $17.62 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 829380.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.08%, as 671,135 CLSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 929.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 95.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… sold more VNET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… selling -405,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,402,054 shares of VNET, with a total valuation of $95,838,748. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,813,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 61.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,155,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,622,111 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $62,213,718. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,488 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,928,362 shares and is now valued at $43,837,579. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.