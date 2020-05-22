Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BMA is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $39.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.16.

The shares of the company added by 7.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.785 while ending the day at $20.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -50.84% decline from the average session volume which is 0.48 million shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $19.08. BMA 52-week low price stands at $13.59 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.63%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.2221 and traded between $0.17 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3372 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2184. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.95%, as 10.75M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.05% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AKRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -338,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,682,258 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $3,083,274. Stonehill Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,161,482 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by 10.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,439,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,130,438 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $1,982,394. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 775,679 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,673,053 shares and is now valued at $1,611,341. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.