Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

The shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $62 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the ARNA stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ARNA is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Berenberg thinks that ARNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $71.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.03.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $53.54 while ending the day at $57.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -125.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.65 million shares. ARNA had ended its last session trading at $52.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 18.70 ARNA 52-week low price stands at $32.95 while its 52-week high price is $64.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 190.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.0%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.40% to reach $10.01/share. It started the day trading at $7.7919 and traded between $7.36 and $7.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOYU’s 50-day SMA is 7.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.00. The stock has a high of $11.88 for the year while the low is $6.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.57%, as 4.23M ARNA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more DOYU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -4,890,287 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,744,823 shares of DOYU, with a total valuation of $134,683,207. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more DOYU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,251,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra Capital Ltd. increased its DouYu International Holdings Limited shares by 7.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,366,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,257 shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited which are valued at $25,551,189. In the same vein, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… increased its DouYu International Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,835,513 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,517,904 shares and is now valued at $19,110,891.