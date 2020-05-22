Should You Buy Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.31 before closing at $11.57. Intraday shares traded counted 2.05 million, which was 12.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.35M. DAN’s previous close was $11.39 while the outstanding shares total 144.20M. The firm has a beta of 2.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.16, and a growth ratio of 10.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.68, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 0.78. The DAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.22 and a $20.71 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Dana Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DAN, the company has in raw cash 628.0 million on their books with 70.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3307000000 million total, with 2067000000 million as their total liabilities.

DAN were able to record -114.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 118.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -51.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Dana Incorporated (DAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dana Incorporated recorded a total of 1.93 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.72 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 206.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 144.20M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DAN attractive?

In related news, Director, WANDELL KEITH E sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.18, for a total value of 119,631. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Collins Jonathan Mark now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 176,150. Also, Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline, Pyle Robert D sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were price at an average price of 17.42 per share, with a total market value of 572,427. Following this completion of acquisition, the Pres – Power Technologies Grp, Matthews Dwayne now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 619,614. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dana Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.