Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.44, with weekly volatility at 3.81% and ATR at 1.83. The CIEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $30.58 and a $53.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.83 million, which was 18.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.25M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.32% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $51.56 before closing at $51.72. CIEN’s previous close was $52.95 while the outstanding shares total 154.33M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.13, and a growth ratio of 0.40.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Ciena Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CIEN, the company has in raw cash 837.29 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2266444000 million total, with 733086000 million as their total liabilities.

CIEN were able to record 12.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -66.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.76 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ciena Corporation recorded a total of 832.91 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 462.38 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 370.54 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 154.33M with the revenue now reading 0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIEN attractive?

In related news, SVP Finance, CFO, MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.35, for a total value of 100,700. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Networking Platforms, McFeely Scott now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,660. Also, VP, CONTROLLER, PETRIK ANDREW C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were price at an average price of 46.33 per share, with a total market value of 92,660. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer, ALEXANDER STEPHEN B now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,825. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

15 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ciena Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.88.