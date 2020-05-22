Ride Out The Next Market Storm With The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

The shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Gap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the GPS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by MKM Partners in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that GPS is Market Perform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that GPS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.13.

The shares of the company added by 11.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.28 while ending the day at $8.19. During the trading session, a total of 17.36 million shares were traded which represents a -48.9% decline from the average session volume which is 11.66 million shares. GPS had ended its last session trading at $7.34. The Gap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPS 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $22.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Gap Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. The Gap Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.10% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.12 and traded between $4.77 and $4.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CENX’s 50-day SMA is 4.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.91. The stock has a high of $8.42 for the year while the low is $2.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.22%, as 4.00M GPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of Century Aluminum Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CENX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -105,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,203,789 shares of CENX, with a total valuation of $31,336,482. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more CENX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,227,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Century Aluminum Company shares by 4.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,410,350 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -276,513 shares of Century Aluminum Company which are valued at $23,535,023. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Century Aluminum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.