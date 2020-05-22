Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $21 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2020, to Equal Weight the NCLH stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NCLH is Hold in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Argus thinks that NCLH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.18.

The shares of the company added by 9.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.8101 while ending the day at $14.03. During the trading session, a total of 76.72 million shares were traded which represents a -106.06% decline from the average session volume which is 37.23 million shares. NCLH had ended its last session trading at $12.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 NCLH 52-week low price stands at $7.03 while its 52-week high price is $59.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 231.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is now rated as Neutral. The Benchmark Company also rated TTWO as Reiterated on May 19, 2020, with its price target of $149 suggesting that TTWO could down by -4.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $146.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.89% to reach $132.21/share. It started the day trading at $147.75 and traded between $137.13 and $138.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTWO’s 50-day SMA is 122.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 122.89. The stock has a high of $149.28 for the year while the low is $100.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 3.56M NCLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.34, while the P/B ratio is 6.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TTWO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -110,932 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,790,355 shares of TTWO, with a total valuation of $1,548,272,473. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TTWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $709,354,211 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by 5.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,553,974 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,310 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. which are valued at $672,308,553. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 95,610 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,658,300 shares and is now valued at $442,837,215. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.