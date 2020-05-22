Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $20 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Market Perform the KSS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Cowen was of a view that KSS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Jefferies thinks that KSS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.31 while ending the day at $18.01. During the trading session, a total of 14.58 million shares were traded which represents a -49.1% decline from the average session volume which is 9.78 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $16.70. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 KSS 52-week low price stands at $10.89 while its 52-week high price is $59.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 723.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.44%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on December 06, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.75 and traded between $0.4523 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNAT’s 50-day SMA is 0.3691 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3680. The stock has a high of $1.07 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 146022.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.52%, as 130,661 KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 73.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more CNAT shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 347,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,351,000 shares of CNAT, with a total valuation of $480,956. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $462,755 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 645,611 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,140 shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $229,838. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.