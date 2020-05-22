Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV), Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

The shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovalon Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Morgan Stanley was of a view that INOV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that INOV is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.62.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.86 while ending the day at $18.93. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a 9.63% incline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. INOV had ended its last session trading at $17.78. Inovalon Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 195.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.20, with a beta of 0.68. Inovalon Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 INOV 52-week low price stands at $13.39 while its 52-week high price is $22.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inovalon Holdings Inc. generated 182.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Inovalon Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.4693 and traded between $0.4291 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUNW’s 50-day SMA is 0.4165 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4669. The stock has a high of $7.91 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 412388.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.27%, as 266,939 INOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of Sunworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 641.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.15% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more SUNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,397 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sunworks Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,817 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunworks Inc. which are valued at $17,694. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sunworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,036 shares and is now valued at $10,886. Following these latest developments, around 1.72% of Sunworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.