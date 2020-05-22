Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

The shares of Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on July 23, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viveve Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Northland Capital was of a view that VIVE is Outperform in its latest report on January 05, 2018. Mizuho thinks that VIVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.625 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a -230.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. VIVE had ended its last session trading at $0.62. Viveve Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 VIVE 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $65.00.

The Viveve Medical Inc. generated 9.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. Viveve Medical Inc. has the potential to record -2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.63% to reach $2.82/share. It started the day trading at $2.34 and traded between $2.1548 and $2.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPV’s 50-day SMA is 1.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.76. The stock has a high of $9.03 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 922383.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.45%, as 586,175 VIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 690.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Santander Asset Management UK Ltd… bought more SUPV shares, increasing its portfolio by 780.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Santander Asset Management UK Ltd… purchasing 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,361,683 shares of SUPV, with a total valuation of $2,301,244. RWC Asset Management LLP meanwhile sold more SUPV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,752,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deutsche Bank SA Banco Alemão (In… decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 990,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. which are valued at $1,673,100. In the same vein, Investis Asset Management SA SGFC… decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 941,307 shares and is now valued at $1,590,809. Following these latest developments, around 17.55% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.