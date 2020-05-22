Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS), Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.65.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 21.19 million shares were traded which represents a -45245.98% decline from the average session volume which is 0.05 million shares. MYOS had ended its last session trading at $0.94. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MYOS 52-week low price stands at $0.74 while its 52-week high price is $1.80.

The MYOS RENS Technology Inc. generated 0.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.44%. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 10, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $0.43 and traded between $0.40 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4091 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5516. The stock has a high of $0.98 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.26%, as 2.23M MYOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.72% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Great Panther Mining Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.