Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

The shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marker Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.84.

The shares of the company added by 7.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.56 while ending the day at $2.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -204.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. MRKR had ended its last session trading at $2.60. Marker Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.30 MRKR 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $9.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marker Therapeutics Inc. generated 40.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $10.41 and traded between $9.72 and $10.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 9.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.25. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.66%, as 1.11M MRKR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 950.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.04% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.