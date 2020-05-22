Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

The shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $5 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Falcon Minerals Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Neutral the FLMN stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $7.80. SunTrust was of a view that FLMN is Buy in its latest report on June 17, 2019. CapitalOne thinks that FLMN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.80.

The shares of the company added by 12.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.4293 while ending the day at $2.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -35.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.39 million shares. FLMN had ended its last session trading at $2.48. Falcon Minerals Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 FLMN 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Falcon Minerals Corporation generated 2.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Falcon Minerals Corporation has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Buy. SunTrust also rated OXY as Upgrade on May 07, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that OXY could surge by 4.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $14.98/share. It started the day trading at $15.16 and traded between $14.19 and $14.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 13.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.08. The stock has a high of $54.05 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.83%, as 70.02M FLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.81% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 29,625,829 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,862,556 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,956,518,430. Icahn Associates Holding LLC meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,471,212,699 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,955,181 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,132,886 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,128,056,005. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,003,171 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,368,326 shares and is now valued at $836,114,212. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.