Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $1.50. MKM Partners was of a view that ACB is Neutral in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that ACB is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 228.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.82.

The shares of the company added by 36.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.00 while ending the day at $17.40. During the trading session, a total of 66.68 million shares were traded which represents a -827.35% decline from the average session volume which is 7.19 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $12.75. ACB 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $105.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 171.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $2.42 and traded between $2.26 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLO’s 50-day SMA is 2.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.22. The stock has a high of $5.13 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.69%, as 3.13M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARLO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -483,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,767,905 shares of ARLO, with a total valuation of $29,504,060. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ARLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,081,019 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by 7.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,299,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 361,680 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $14,519,315. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Arlo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 377,082 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,084,666 shares and is now valued at $13,931,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Arlo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.