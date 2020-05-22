Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

The shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2018. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2017. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on May 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that AFH is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2017. Piper Jaffray thinks that AFH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 14, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.99.

The shares of the company added by 5.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3807 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -750.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.09 million shares. AFH had ended its last session trading at $0.40. AFH 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $1.09.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.13% to reach $39.18/share. It started the day trading at $34.38 and traded between $32.35 and $33.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PINC’s 50-day SMA is 31.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.95. The stock has a high of $40.13 for the year while the low is $27.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.50%, as 4.08M AFH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.78% of Premier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 936.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … bought more PINC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … purchasing 197,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,388,368 shares of PINC, with a total valuation of $211,838,283. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PINC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,906,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its Premier Inc. shares by 3.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,408,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 160,817 shares of Premier Inc. which are valued at $146,201,047. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Premier Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,623 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,245,467 shares and is now valued at $140,779,686. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Premier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.