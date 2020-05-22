Mixed Analyst Attention: My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.13.

The shares of the company added by 8.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -163.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. MYSZ had ended its last session trading at $0.89. MYSZ 52-week low price stands at $0.68 while its 52-week high price is $13.20.

The My Size Inc. generated 1.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $83. BofA/Merrill also rated MRNA as Downgrade on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that MRNA could down by -42.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.74% to reach $46.90/share. It started the day trading at $73.16 and traded between $65.31 and $67.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNA’s 50-day SMA is 43.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.65. The stock has a high of $87.00 for the year while the low is $11.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.01%, as 22.20M MYSZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Moderna Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 267.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 246.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MRNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 54.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 8,725,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,757,125 shares of MRNA, with a total valuation of $1,138,580,179. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $937,849,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moderna Inc. shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,552,153 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,636 shares of Moderna Inc. which are valued at $531,283,516. In the same vein, Thélème Partners LLP increased its Moderna Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,490,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,930,919 shares and is now valued at $410,732,965. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Moderna Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.