Mixed Analyst Attention: Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that JMIA is Outperform in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Berenberg thinks that JMIA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.64.

The shares of the company added by 6.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.43 while ending the day at $4.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a 19.33% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $4.59. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $28.28.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 210.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Loop Capital also rated TPX as Upgrade on June 24, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that TPX could surge by 11.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.76% to reach $66.50/share. It started the day trading at $59.60 and traded between $56.35 and $59.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPX’s 50-day SMA is 46.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.55. The stock has a high of $100.39 for the year while the low is $22.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.43%, as 2.51M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.93% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.54, while the P/B ratio is 15.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TPX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 39,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,486,149 shares of TPX, with a total valuation of $241,130,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,837,275 worth of shares.

Similarly, Manulife Investment Management (U… increased its Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares by 5.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,731,320 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 183,747 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. which are valued at $200,558,450. In the same vein, H Partners Management LLC increased its Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 750,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,950,000 shares and is now valued at $158,562,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.