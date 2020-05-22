Mixed Analyst Attention: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

The shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gamida Cell Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2018, to Buy the GMDA stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2018. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.90.

The shares of the company added by 10.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.38 while ending the day at $4.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -960.2% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. GMDA had ended its last session trading at $4.42. Gamida Cell Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 GMDA 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $7.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gamida Cell Ltd. generated 41.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.78%. Gamida Cell Ltd. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $700. Even though the stock has been trading at $678.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $715.60/share. It started the day trading at $655.245 and traded between $636.33 and $643.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSGP’s 50-day SMA is 609.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 615.44. The stock has a high of $746.70 for the year while the low is $496.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 739870.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.80%, as 615,572 GMDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of CoStar Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 78.02, while the P/B ratio is 6.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more CSGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -168,873 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,145,304 shares of CSGP, with a total valuation of $2,687,234,771. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CSGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,152,941,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its CoStar Group Inc. shares by 7.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,099,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -172,768 shares of CoStar Group Inc. which are valued at $1,361,345,352. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CoStar Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,834 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,620,537 shares and is now valued at $1,050,529,316. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of CoStar Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.