Mixed Analyst Attention: Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

The shares of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $13 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Century Casinos Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2018, to Buy the CNTY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.25. Brean Capital was of a view that CNTY is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2015. Roth Capital thinks that CNTY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 403.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.52.

The shares of the company added by 22.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $5.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -176.39% decline from the average session volume which is 0.79 million shares. CNTY had ended its last session trading at $4.17. Century Casinos Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CNTY 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $10.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Century Casinos Inc. generated 63.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 98.71%. Century Casinos Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.27% to reach $114.63/share. It started the day trading at $86.85 and traded between $82.14 and $83.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYNN’s 50-day SMA is 70.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 108.06. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $35.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.78%, as 11.67M CNTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.99% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more WYNN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -738,873 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,282,160 shares of WYNN, with a total valuation of $1,050,493,145. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WYNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $838,979,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,274,887 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,720 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited which are valued at $536,691,085. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 504,204 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,143,287 shares and is now valued at $439,905,337. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Wynn Resorts Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.