Mixed Analyst Attention: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

The shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capri Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that CPRI is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that CPRI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 177.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.64.

The shares of the company added by 7.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.89 while ending the day at $15.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a 37.76% incline from the average session volume which is 5.82 million shares. CPRI had ended its last session trading at $13.98. Capri Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $2.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 50.38, with a beta of 1.93. Capri Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CPRI 52-week low price stands at $5.42 while its 52-week high price is $40.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capri Holdings Limited generated 237.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.05%. Capri Holdings Limited has the potential to record 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.80% to reach $2.11/share. It started the day trading at $1.35 and traded between $0.76 and $0.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $23.70 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 542582.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.39%, as 518,763 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.08% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 203.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold more SPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Monarch Alternative Capital LP selling -20,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,116,196 shares of SPN, with a total valuation of $1,696,618. Madison Avenue Partners LP meanwhile bought more SPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,487,214 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aristeia Capital LLC decreased its Superior Energy Services Inc. shares by 18.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 773,883 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -178,031 shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $1,176,302. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Superior Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 59,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 492,470 shares and is now valued at $748,554. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Superior Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.